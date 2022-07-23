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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 53
Chapter 6, Problem 53

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
167067009\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 6 & 7 \\ 0 & 6 & 7 \\ 0 & 0 & 9 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the size and structure of the given determinant matrix to understand which determinant theorems can be applied effectively.
Recall key determinant theorems such as: the determinant of a matrix with two identical rows is zero, swapping two rows changes the sign of the determinant, and the determinant of a triangular matrix is the product of its diagonal entries.
Apply row operations that simplify the matrix to a form where the determinant is easier to calculate, keeping track of how each operation affects the determinant value according to the theorems.
Use the properties that multiplying a row by a scalar multiplies the determinant by that scalar, and adding a multiple of one row to another does not change the determinant, to further simplify the matrix if needed.
Once the matrix is in a simplified form (such as upper triangular), calculate the determinant by multiplying the diagonal entries, and adjust the sign or scale of the determinant based on the row operations performed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that provides important properties such as invertibility. It can be calculated using various methods, including expansion by minors or row operations, and is essential for solving systems of equations and understanding matrix behavior.
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Determinant Theorems

Determinant theorems are rules that simplify the calculation of determinants, such as the effect of row swaps, scalar multiplication of rows, and adding multiples of one row to another. These theorems help reduce complex matrices to simpler forms without changing or by predictably changing the determinant.
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Row Operations and Their Impact on Determinants

Certain row operations affect the determinant in specific ways: swapping two rows multiplies the determinant by -1, multiplying a row by a scalar multiplies the determinant by that scalar, and adding a multiple of one row to another does not change the determinant. Understanding these effects is crucial for efficient determinant evaluation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. 5-2x / (x2 + 2)(x - 1)

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Textbook Question

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.

013752126\(\begin{vmatrix}\)0&1& -3\\7& 5 &2\\ 1&-2&6\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

y>x2+2y>x^2+2

yx2y\(\le\) x-2

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

3x2y63x-2y\(\ge\)6

x+y5x+y\(\le\)-5

y4y\(\le\)4

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Textbook Question

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.

2136410457\(\begin{vmatrix}\)2&-1&3\\6&4 &10\\4&5&7\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible.

[1234][17]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 2 \\ 3 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 \\ 7 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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