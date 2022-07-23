Textbook Question
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 2)/((x + 4)(3x2 + 1))
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Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 2)/((x + 4)(3x2 + 1))
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
5x + 2y = -10
3x - 5y = -6 (Gauss-Jordan)
Evaluate each determinant.
Graph each inequality. y > (x - 1)2 + 2
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
5x + 7y = 6
10x - 3y = 46