Identify the form of the partial fraction decomposition. Since the denominator is \((x + 4)(3x^2 + 1)\), where \(x + 4\) is a linear factor and \(3x^2 + 1\) is an irreducible quadratic factor, the decomposition will be of the form: \[ \frac{3x - 2}{(x + 4)(3x^2 + 1)} = \frac{A}{x + 4} + \frac{Bx + C}{3x^2 + 1} \] where \(A\), \(B\), and \(C\) are constants to be determined.