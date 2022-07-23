Textbook Question
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
5x + 2y = -10
3x - 5y = -6 (Gauss-Jordan)
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Solve each system, using the method indicated.
5x + 2y = -10
3x - 5y = -6 (Gauss-Jordan)
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
6x + 7y + 2 = 0
7x - 6y - 26 = 0
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Graph each inequality. x2 + (y + 3)2 ≤ 16
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
3x + 2y = -9
2x - 5y = -6
Evaluate each determinant.