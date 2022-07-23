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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 25
Chapter 6, Problem 25

Solve each system, using the method indicated.
5x + 2y = -10
3x - 5y = -6 (Gauss-Jordan)

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1
Write the system of equations as an augmented matrix. For the system: \[ \begin{cases} 5x + 2y = -10 \\ 3x - 5y = -6 \end{cases} \] The augmented matrix is: \[ \left[\begin{array}{cc|c} 5 & 2 & -10 \\ 3 & -5 & -6 \end{array}\right] \]
Use row operations to get a leading 1 in the first row, first column (pivot position). You can do this by dividing the entire first row by 5: \[ R_1 \to \frac{1}{5} R_1 \] Resulting in: \[ \left[\begin{array}{cc|c} 1 & \frac{2}{5} & -2 \\ 3 & -5 & -6 \end{array}\right] \]
Eliminate the entry below the pivot (make the element in the second row, first column zero) by replacing the second row with: \[ R_2 \to R_2 - 3 \times R_1 \] This operation will help create a zero below the leading 1 in the first column.
Next, create a leading 1 in the second row, second column (pivot position) by dividing the second row by the coefficient in that position. This will give you a 1 in the second row, second column.
Finally, eliminate the entry above the second pivot (make the element in the first row, second column zero) by replacing the first row with: \[ R_1 \to R_1 - (\text{coefficient in } R_1, C_2) \times R_2 \] This will put the matrix in reduced row echelon form, from which you can read off the values of \(x\) and \(y\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Systems of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Solutions can be a single point, infinitely many points, or no solution, depending on the system's consistency.
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Gauss-Jordan Elimination Method

Gauss-Jordan elimination is a systematic procedure to solve linear systems by transforming the augmented matrix into reduced row-echelon form. This method uses row operations to simplify the matrix, making it easy to read off the solutions directly without back-substitution.
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Augmented Matrix Representation

An augmented matrix combines the coefficients and constants of a system of equations into a single matrix. This format facilitates the application of row operations in methods like Gauss-Jordan elimination, streamlining the process of solving the system.
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