Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
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Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Graph each inequality. y > 2x + 1
Evaluate each determinant.
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
6x - 3y - 4 = 0
3x + 6y - 7= 0