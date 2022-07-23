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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 27
Chapter 6, Problem 27

Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.[224260335]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & 2 & -4 \\2 & 6 & 0 \\-3 & -3 & 5 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Identify the given 3x3 matrix \( A \) for which you need to find the inverse.
Calculate the determinant of matrix \( A \) using the formula for a 3x3 matrix determinant: \( \det(A) = a(ei - fh) - b(di - fg) + c(dh - eg) \), where the elements of \( A \) are \( \begin{bmatrix} a & b & c \\ d & e & f \\ g & h & i \end{bmatrix} \).
Check if the determinant is nonzero. If \( \det(A) = 0 \), the inverse does not exist. If \( \det(A) \neq 0 \), proceed to find the inverse.
Find the matrix of minors by calculating the determinant of each 2x2 submatrix formed by removing the row and column of each element.
Form the matrix of cofactors by applying a checkerboard pattern of signs (+, -, +, -, +, -, +, -, +) to the matrix of minors, then transpose this matrix to get the adjugate matrix. Finally, multiply the adjugate matrix by \( \frac{1}{\det(A)} \) to obtain the inverse matrix \( A^{-1} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Inverse

The inverse of a matrix A is another matrix, denoted A⁻¹, such that when multiplied together, they yield the identity matrix. Only square matrices with nonzero determinants have inverses. Finding the inverse is essential for solving matrix equations and understanding linear transformations.
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Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that indicates whether the matrix is invertible. If the determinant is zero, the matrix does not have an inverse. For a 3x3 matrix, the determinant is calculated using a specific formula involving minors and cofactors.
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Methods for Finding the Inverse

Common methods to find a matrix inverse include the adjoint method, which uses cofactors and the determinant, and row reduction to the identity matrix using elementary row operations. Understanding these methods helps efficiently compute the inverse or determine if it does not exist.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system, using the method indicated.

3x + y = -7

x - y = -5 (Gaussian elimination)

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Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible.

[692413]+[825634]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 6 & -9 & 2 \\ 4 & 1 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] + \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -8 & 2 & 5 \\ 6 & -3 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.

2x - y = 6

4x - 2y = 0

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. y > 2x + 1

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each determinant.

12300011012\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & -2 & 3 \\ 0 & 0 & 0 \\ 1 & 10 & -12 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 1/(x(2x + 1)(3x2 + 4))

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