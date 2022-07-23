Textbook Question
Solve each system, using the method indicated.
3x + y = -7
x - y = -5 (Gaussian elimination)
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Solve each system, using the method indicated.
3x + y = -7
x - y = -5 (Gaussian elimination)
Find each sum or difference, if possible.
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
2x - y = 6
4x - 2y = 0
Graph each inequality. y > 2x + 1
Evaluate each determinant.
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 1/(x(2x + 1)(3x2 + 4))