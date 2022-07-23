Textbook Question
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
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Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
2x - y = 6
4x - 2y = 0
Graph each inequality. y > 2x + 1
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
6x + 7y + 2 = 0
7x - 6y - 26 = 0
Evaluate each determinant.