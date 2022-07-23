Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 7
Chapter 6, Problem 7

Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
[1447],4×row 1 added to row 2\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 4 \\ 4 & 7 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) -4 \(\times\) \(\text{row 1 added to row 2}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given matrix as a 2x2 matrix with elements arranged as: \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{bmatrix}\), where the first row is \((a, b)\) and the second row is \((c, d)\).
Understand the row operation: '-4 times row 1 added to row 2' means you multiply each element of the first row by -4 and then add the result to the corresponding element in the second row.
Calculate the new second row elements using the formula: \(\text{new row 2} = \text{row 2} + (-4) \times \text{row 1}\), which translates to \(\begin{bmatrix} c + (-4) \times a & d + (-4) \times b \end{bmatrix}\).
Keep the first row unchanged, so the first row remains \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b \end{bmatrix}\).
Write the resulting matrix after the row operation as \(\begin{bmatrix} a & b \\ c - 4a & d - 4b \end{bmatrix}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Representation and Notation

A matrix is a rectangular array of numbers arranged in rows and columns. Understanding how to read and write matrices, especially 2x2 matrices, is essential for performing operations like row transformations. Each element is identified by its row and column position.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Elementary Row Operations

Elementary row operations include swapping rows, multiplying a row by a scalar, and adding a multiple of one row to another. These operations are used to simplify matrices or solve systems of equations. In this problem, adding -4 times row 1 to row 2 modifies the second row accordingly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Performing Row Transformations

To perform a row transformation, multiply each element of the specified row by the given scalar and add the result to the corresponding element of the target row. This changes the target row while leaving others unchanged, helping to achieve matrix simplification or row echelon form.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system by substitution.

4x + 3y = -13

-x + y = 5

826
views
Textbook Question

Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 1)/(x(2x^2 + 1)^2) = A/x + (Bx + C)/(2x^2 + 1) + (Dx + E)/(2x^2 + 1)^2 so that there are no fractions in the equation?

530
views
Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. If we want to solve the following nonlinear system by substitution and we decide to solve equation (2) for y, what will be the resulting equation when the substitution is made into equation (1)?

x2 + y = 2 (1)

x - y = 0 (2)

504
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each determinant.

5941\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) -5 & 9 \\ 4 & -1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

732
views
Textbook Question

If the dimension of matrix A is 3 ×\(\times\) 2 and the dimension of matrix B is 2 ×\(\times\) 6, then the dimension of AB is ____.

101
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

[4823]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -4 & 8 \\ 2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

89
views