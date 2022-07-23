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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 7
Chapter 6, Problem 7

Solve each system by substitution.
4x + 3y = -13
-x + y = 5

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Start with the given system of equations: \[4x + 3y = -13\] \[-x + y = 5\]
Solve the second equation for one variable, for example, solve for \(y\): \[y = x + 5\]
Substitute the expression for \(y\) from the second equation into the first equation: \[4x + 3(x + 5) = -13\]
Simplify and solve the resulting equation for \(x\): \[4x + 3x + 15 = -13\] Combine like terms and isolate \(x\).
Once you find the value of \(x\), substitute it back into the expression for \(y\) (i.e., \(y = x + 5\)) to find the value of \(y\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

System of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. The goal is to find values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. In this problem, the system includes two equations with variables x and y.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve. After finding one variable, substitute back to find the other.
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Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations means isolating the variable to find its value. This often involves operations like addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. Accurate manipulation of equations is essential to correctly determine the values of variables in the system.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.

[1447],4×row 1 added to row 2\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 4 \\ 4 & 7 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) -4 \(\times\) \(\text{row 1 added to row 2}\)

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Textbook Question

Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.

6x + 10y = -11

9x + 6y = -3

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Textbook Question

Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.

2x2 = 3y + 23

y = 2x - 5

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. 5/(3x(2x + 1))

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each determinant.

5941\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) -5 & 9 \\ 4 & -1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

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Textbook Question

Find the dimension of each matrix. Identify any square, column, or row matrices.

[4823]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -4 & 8 \\ 2 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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