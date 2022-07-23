Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.

[ 1 4 4 7 ] , − 4 × row 1 added to row 2 \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 4 \\ 4 & 7 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) -4 \(\times\) \(\text{row 1 added to row 2}\)