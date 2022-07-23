Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 5
Chapter 6, Problem 5

Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 1)/(x(2x^2 + 1)^2) = A/x + (Bx + C)/(2x^2 + 1) + (Dx + E)/(2x^2 + 1)^2 so that there are no fractions in the equation?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the denominators on both sides of the equation: the left side has \(x(2x^2 + 1)^2\), and the right side has denominators \(x\), \(2x^2 + 1\), and \((2x^2 + 1)^2\).
To eliminate all fractions, multiply both sides of the equation by the least common denominator (LCD) of all these denominators.
The LCD must include each factor to the highest power it appears in any denominator, so the LCD is \(x(2x^2 + 1)^2\).
Multiply each term on both sides of the equation by \(x(2x^2 + 1)^2\) to clear all denominators.
After multiplication, the equation will be free of fractions, allowing you to equate the numerators and solve for the constants \(A\), \(B\), \(C\), \(D\), and \(E\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition breaks a complex rational expression into simpler fractions whose denominators are factors of the original denominator. This technique is useful for integration and solving equations involving rational expressions. Understanding the form of the decomposition helps identify the denominators involved.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions

Common Denominator and Clearing Fractions

To eliminate fractions in an equation, multiply both sides by the least common denominator (LCD) of all fractional terms. The LCD is the smallest expression that contains all denominators as factors. Multiplying by the LCD clears denominators, resulting in a polynomial equation easier to solve.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Factoring and Identifying Denominators

Recognizing and factoring denominators is essential to find the LCD. In this problem, denominators include x, (2x^2 + 1), and (2x^2 + 1)^2. The LCD must include each factor at its highest power to clear all fractions effectively.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the value of x if x00x=9\(\begin{vmatrix}\)x & 0\\ 0 & x\(\end{vmatrix}\)=9?

718
views
Textbook Question

Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.

[1447],4×row 1 added to row 2\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 4 \\ 4 & 7 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) -4 \(\times\) \(\text{row 1 added to row 2}\)

845
views
Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. If we want to solve the following nonlinear system by substitution and we decide to solve equation (2) for y, what will be the resulting equation when the substitution is made into equation (1)?

x2 + y = 2 (1)

x - y = 0 (2)

504
views
Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. The following nonlinear system has two solutions, one of which is (___, 3).

2x + y = 1

x2 + y2 = 10

463
views
Textbook Question

Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.

16x+13y=8\(\frac{1}{6x}\)+\(\frac{1}{3y}\)=8

14x+12y=12\(\frac{1}{4x}\)+\(\frac{1}{2y}\)=12

1377
views
Textbook Question

If the dimension of matrix A is 3 ×\(\times\) 2 and the dimension of matrix B is 2 ×\(\times\) 6, then the dimension of AB is ____.

101
views
2
rank