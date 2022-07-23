Solve each system by substitution.
x - 5y = 8
x = 6y
Solve each system by substitution.
x - 5y = 8
x = 6y
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.
6x + 10y = -11
9x + 6y = -3
Are the given matrices inverses of each other? (Hint: Check to see whether their products are the identity matrix In.)
Verify that the points of intersection specified on the graph of each nonlinear system are solutions of the system by substituting directly into both equations.
2x2 = 3y + 23
y = 2x - 5
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.