What expression in x represents ?
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.
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Key Concepts
Systems of Linear Equations
Substitution and Elimination Methods
Types of Solutions: Consistent, Inconsistent, and Dependent Systems
What is the value of x if ?
What is the augmented matrix of the following system?
-3x + 5y = 2
6x + 2y = 7
Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 1)/(x(2x^2 + 1)^2) = A/x + (Bx + C)/(2x^2 + 1) + (Dx + E)/(2x^2 + 1)^2 so that there are no fractions in the equation?
Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. If we want to solve the following nonlinear system by substitution and we decide to solve equation (2) for y, what will be the resulting equation when the substitution is made into equation (1)?
x2 + y = 2 (1)
x - y = 0 (2)
Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. The following nonlinear system has two solutions, one of which is (___, 3).
2x + y = 1
x2 + y2 = 10