What expression in x represents ?
What is the value of x if ?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Understanding the Equation
Solving Linear Equations
Checking Solutions
Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 1)/(x(2x^2 + 1)^2) = A/x + (Bx + C)/(2x^2 + 1) + (Dx + E)/(2x^2 + 1)^2 so that there are no fractions in the equation?
Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. If we want to solve the following nonlinear system by substitution and we decide to solve equation (2) for y, what will be the resulting equation when the substitution is made into equation (1)?
x2 + y = 2 (1)
x - y = 0 (2)
Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. The following nonlinear system has two solutions, one of which is (___, 3).
2x + y = 1
x2 + y2 = 10
Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.
If the dimension of matrix A is 3 2 and the dimension of matrix B is 2 6, then the dimension of AB is ____.