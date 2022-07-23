Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 5
Chapter 6, Problem 5

What is the value of x if x00x=9\(\begin{vmatrix}\)x & 0\\ 0 & x\(\end{vmatrix}\)=9?

Verified step by step guidance
1
It seems the equation is incomplete or missing. To solve for \( x \), we need a full equation involving \( x \). For example, an equation might look like \( x + 3 = 9 \) or \( 2x = 9 \).
Once you have the complete equation, the goal is to isolate \( x \) on one side of the equation. This means performing algebraic operations to get \( x \) alone.
If the equation is something like \( x + a = 9 \), subtract \( a \) from both sides to isolate \( x \): \[ x = 9 - a \]
If the equation is something like \( bx = 9 \), divide both sides by \( b \) to solve for \( x \): \[ x = \frac{9}{b} \]
After isolating \( x \), simplify the right side of the equation to find the value of \( x \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Equation

To solve for x, you must first clearly identify the equation given. The equation should be complete and properly formatted to understand what operation or expression equals 9. Without a clear equation, solving for x is not possible.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Solving Linear Equations

If the equation is linear (e.g., ax + b = 9), solving for x involves isolating x by performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. This process helps find the value of x that satisfies the equation.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Checking Solutions

After finding a value for x, substitute it back into the original equation to verify that it satisfies the equation. This step ensures the solution is correct and consistent with the problem.
Recommended video:
05:21
Restrictions on Rational Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What expression in x represents x43x\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) x & 4 \\ 3 & x \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|?

808
views
Textbook Question

Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 1)/(x(2x^2 + 1)^2) = A/x + (Bx + C)/(2x^2 + 1) + (Dx + E)/(2x^2 + 1)^2 so that there are no fractions in the equation?

530
views
Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. If we want to solve the following nonlinear system by substitution and we decide to solve equation (2) for y, what will be the resulting equation when the substitution is made into equation (1)?

x2 + y = 2 (1)

x - y = 0 (2)

504
views
Textbook Question

Answer each of the following. When appropriate, fill in the blank to correctly complete the sentence. The following nonlinear system has two solutions, one of which is (___, 3).

2x + y = 1

x2 + y2 = 10

463
views
Textbook Question

Use the substitution or elimination method to solve each system of equations. Identify any inconsistent systems or systems with infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with y arbitrary.

16x+13y=8\(\frac{1}{6x}\)+\(\frac{1}{3y}\)=8

14x+12y=12\(\frac{1}{4x}\)+\(\frac{1}{2y}\)=12

1377
views
Textbook Question

If the dimension of matrix A is 3 ×\(\times\) 2 and the dimension of matrix B is 2 ×\(\times\) 6, then the dimension of AB is ____.

101
views
2
rank