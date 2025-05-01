Problem 113
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5√6 + 2√10
Problem 115
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √6(3 + √7)
Problem 117
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 4√3(√7 - 2√11)
Problem 119
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√2 + 3) (√2 - 3)
Problem 121
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (∛11 - 1) (∛11² + ∛11 +1)
Problem 123
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (√3 + √8)²
Problem 125
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (3√2 + √3) (2√3 - √2)
Problem 127
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5/√2
Problem 129
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛2/3
Problem 131
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∜2/25
Problem 133
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. √(2/3x)
Problem 135
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 137
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(8/x⁴)
Problem 139
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 147
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Problem 149
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 1/(2 + √5)
Problem 151
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.
Problem 152
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. (1 + √3) / (3√5 + 2√3)
Problem 153
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. (p - 4) / (√p + 2)
Problem 154
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. (9 - r) / (3 - √r)
Problem 155
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0.
Problem 157
Rationalize each denominator. Assume all variables represent nonnegative numbers and that no denominators are 0. 5√x / (2√x + √y)
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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