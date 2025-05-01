Problem 110
Multiply or divide as indicated. 0.07 × 0.004
Problem 111
Multiply or divide as indicated. 78.65 ÷ 11
Problem 113
Multiply or divide as indicated. 32.48 ÷ 11.6
Problem 115
Multiply or divide as indicated.19.967÷9.74
Problem 116
Multiply or divide as indicated. 44.4788÷5.27
Problem 119
Multiply or divide as indicated. 57.116 × 100
Problem 121
Multiply or divide as indicated. 0.094 × 1000
Problem 123
Multiply or divide as indicated. 1.62÷10
Problem 125
Multiply or divide as indicated. 124.03 ÷ 100
Problem 127
Multiply or divide as indicated. 23.29÷1000
Problem 129
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Problem 130
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Problem 131
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Problem 137
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Problem 140
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Problem 147
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 5/9
Problem 149
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 1/6
Problem 151
Write each percent as a decimal. 54%
Problem 153
Write each percent as a decimal. 7%
Problem 155
Write each percent as a decimal. 117%
Problem 5
Identify the set { 1,1/3, 1/9 ,1/27, ....} as finite or infinite.
Problem 6
Use set notation and write the elements belonging to the set {x | x is a natural number less than 6}.
Problem 7
Let U = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5} and A = {1, 2, 3}. Find A′.
Problem 8
Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∩ {15, 16, 17, 18}.
Problem 9
Find {16, 18, 21, 50} ∪ {15, 16, 17, 18}.
Problem 11
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {4, 5, 6,...., 15}
Problem 13
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, ....}
Problem 15
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {x | x is a natural number greater than 11}
Problem 17
Identify each set as finite or infinite. Then determine whether 10 is an element of the set. {x | x is a fraction between 8 and 9}
Problem 19
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {12, 13, 14,..., 20}
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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