Problem 49
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 51
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 54
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.2/9 + 5/9
Problem 55
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12 + 1/12
Problem 63
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 65
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/9 - 2/9
Problem 67
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 13/15 - 3/15
Problem 69
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12 - 1/3
Problem 71
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12-1/9
Problem 73
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 75
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 76
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 80
Write a decimal number that has 5 in the thousands place, 0 in the tenths place, and 4 in the ten-thousandths place.
Problem 83
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.4
Problem 84
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.6
Problem 86
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.82
Problem 88
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.104
Problem 89
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.043
Problem 90
Write each decimal as a fraction. (Do not write in lowest terms.) 0.087
Problem 93
Add or subtract as indicated. 25.32 + 109.2 + 8.574
Problem 95
Add or subtract as indicated. 28.73 - 3.12
Problem 96
Add or subtract as indicated. 46.88 - 13.45
Problem 98
Add or subtract as indicated. 345.1 - 56.31
Problem 99
Add or subtract as indicated. 3.87 + 15 + 2.9
Problem 101
Add or subtract as indicated. 32.56 + 47.356 + 1.8
Problem 102
Add or subtract as indicated. 75.2 + 123.96 + 3.897
Problem 103
Add or subtract as indicated. 18 - 2.789
Problem 105
Multiply or divide as indicated. 12.8 × 9.1
Problem 106
Multiply or divide as indicated. 34.04 × 0.56
Problem 107
Multiply or divide as indicated. 22.41 × 33
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
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