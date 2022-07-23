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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 103
Chapter 1, Problem 103

Add or subtract as indicated. 18 - 2.789

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1
Identify the operation to perform: the problem asks to subtract 2.789 from 18.
Rewrite the subtraction expression as \(18 - 2.789\) to clearly see the numbers involved.
Align the decimal points of the two numbers to prepare for subtraction: write 18.000 (adding zeros to match decimal places) and 2.789.
Subtract the numbers starting from the rightmost decimal place, borrowing if necessary, just like with whole numbers but keeping track of the decimal point.
Place the decimal point in the result directly below the decimal points of the numbers being subtracted.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basic Arithmetic Operations

Understanding addition and subtraction is fundamental in algebra. These operations involve combining or removing quantities, and knowing how to perform them accurately is essential for solving numerical expressions.
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Decimal Numbers

Decimals represent numbers that are not whole, using a decimal point to separate the integer part from the fractional part. Proper alignment of decimal points is crucial when adding or subtracting decimals to ensure accurate results.
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Number Line and Negative Numbers

Subtracting a number can be viewed as moving left on the number line. Understanding how subtraction affects the position of numbers, especially when dealing with positive and negative values, helps in visualizing and solving problems correctly.
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