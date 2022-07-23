Add or subtract as indicated. 18 - 2.789

Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛16 + ∛54
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Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 2∛16 + ∛54
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. Q ∩ (M ∪ N)
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. 3q/r - 5/p
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p3)1/4/(p5/4)2