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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 95
Chapter 1, Problem 95

Add or subtract as indicated. 28.73 - 3.12

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1
Identify the operation to perform, which is subtraction: \(28.73 - 3.12\).
Align the numbers by their decimal points to ensure correct subtraction:
\(\begin{array}{r} 28.73 \\ -3.12 \end{array}\)
Subtract the digits starting from the rightmost decimal place (hundredths place): subtract 2 from 3.
Continue subtracting each column moving left, borrowing if necessary, until the entire number is subtracted.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decimal Subtraction

Decimal subtraction involves subtracting numbers that have digits to the right of the decimal point. It requires aligning the decimal points vertically to ensure digits of the same place value are subtracted correctly.
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Place Value Alignment

When performing operations with decimals, it is essential to line up the decimal points so that digits in the same place value (ones, tenths, hundredths) are directly above or below each other. This alignment ensures accurate calculation.
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Solving Systems of Equations - Elimination

Borrowing in Subtraction

Borrowing is a technique used when the digit in the minuend is smaller than the digit in the subtrahend in a given place value. It involves borrowing 1 from the next higher place value to perform the subtraction correctly.
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