Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 8√(2x) - √(8x) + √(72x)
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Chapter 1, Problem 95
Add or subtract as indicated. 28.73 - 3.12
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation to perform, which is subtraction: \(28.73 - 3.12\).
Align the numbers by their decimal points to ensure correct subtraction:
\(\begin{array}{r} 28.73 \\ -3.12 \end{array}\)
Subtract the digits starting from the rightmost decimal place (hundredths place): subtract 2 from 3.
Continue subtracting each column moving left, borrowing if necessary, until the entire number is subtracted.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:48s
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Decimal Subtraction
Decimal subtraction involves subtracting numbers that have digits to the right of the decimal point. It requires aligning the decimal points vertically to ensure digits of the same place value are subtracted correctly.
Recommended video:
Place Value Alignment
When performing operations with decimals, it is essential to line up the decimal points so that digits in the same place value (ones, tenths, hundredths) are directly above or below each other. This alignment ensures accurate calculation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Elimination
Borrowing in Subtraction
Borrowing is a technique used when the digit in the minuend is smaller than the digit in the subtrahend in a given place value. It involves borrowing 1 from the next higher place value to perform the subtraction correctly.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1679
views
Textbook Question
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [(x2 +1)4(2x) - x2(4)(x2+1)3(2x)] / [(x2+1)8]
483
views
Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. (-2/9 -1/4) - {-5/18 - (-1/2)}
1079
views
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (y7/3)(y-4/3)
859
views
Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Example 7.
1001
views
Textbook Question
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. N ∪ ∅
933
views