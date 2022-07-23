Textbook Question
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
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Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {74, 68, 62, ..., 38}
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |-14| / |2| = |-14/2|
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (64)3
Add or subtract, as indicated.
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. (5r-6)(r+3)-(2r-1)(r+3)