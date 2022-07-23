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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 23a
Chapter 1, Problem 23a

Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 3(3 - t) / (t + 5)(t - 3)

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1
Start by examining the given rational expression: \(\frac{3(3 - t)}{(t + 5)(t - 3)}\).
Look for any factors in the numerator and denominator that can be simplified or canceled. Notice that \(3 - t\) can be rewritten to relate to \(t - 3\) by factoring out a negative sign: \(3 - t = -(t - 3)\).
Rewrite the numerator using this relationship: \(3(3 - t) = 3[-(t - 3)] = -3(t - 3)\).
Substitute this back into the expression to get \(\frac{-3(t - 3)}{(t + 5)(t - 3)}\).
Now, cancel the common factor \((t - 3)\) from numerator and denominator, remembering to keep the negative sign, resulting in \(\frac{-3}{t + 5}\), which is the expression in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a fraction where both the numerator and denominator are polynomials. Simplifying rational expressions involves factoring and reducing common factors, similar to simplifying numerical fractions.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring is the process of breaking down a polynomial into simpler polynomials that multiply to give the original. Recognizing common factors or special products helps simplify expressions and is essential for reducing rational expressions.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

To simplify a rational expression, factor both numerator and denominator completely, then cancel out any common factors. This reduces the expression to its lowest terms, making it easier to work with or interpret.
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