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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 75
Chapter 1, Problem 75

Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 8294238\(\frac{2}{9}\) - 4\(\frac{2}{3}\)

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First, rewrite the expression clearly: \(8 \left( \frac{2}{9} \right) - 4 \left( \frac{2}{3} \right)\).
Multiply the whole numbers by the fractions separately: calculate \(8 \times \frac{2}{9}\) and \(4 \times \frac{2}{3}\).
For each multiplication, multiply the numerator by the whole number and keep the denominator the same: \(\frac{8 \times 2}{9}\) and \(\frac{4 \times 2}{3}\).
Simplify each fraction if possible by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD).
Subtract the second fraction from the first by finding a common denominator, rewriting both fractions with this denominator, then subtracting the numerators. Finally, simplify the resulting fraction to lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Multiplication of Whole Numbers and Fractions

Multiplying a whole number by a fraction involves multiplying the whole number by the numerator of the fraction and then dividing by the denominator. For example, 8 × (2/9) means 8 times 2 divided by 9, which simplifies the expression before further operations.
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Subtraction of Fractions

To subtract fractions, they must have a common denominator. If denominators differ, find the least common denominator (LCD), convert each fraction, then subtract the numerators while keeping the denominator the same.
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Simplifying Fractions to Lowest Terms

After performing operations, fractions should be simplified by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). This ensures the answer is expressed in simplest form, making it easier to interpret and compare.
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