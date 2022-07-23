Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 94
Chapter 1, Problem 94

Evaluate each expression. (5-3²)(√16-2³)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, evaluate the exponent in the expression: calculate \$3^2\( and \)2^3$ separately.
Next, substitute these values back into the expression to simplify inside the parentheses: \((5 - 3^2)\) becomes \((5 - \text{value})\) and \((\sqrt{16} - 2^3)\) becomes \((\sqrt{16} - \text{value})\).
Then, evaluate the square root \(\sqrt{16}\).
After that, perform the subtraction inside each set of parentheses to simplify both expressions.
Finally, multiply the two simplified results together to get the value of the entire expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations is a set of rules that dictate the sequence in which mathematical operations should be performed to ensure consistent results. It is commonly remembered by the acronym PEMDAS: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (left to right), Addition and Subtraction (left to right). Applying this order correctly is essential to evaluate expressions accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Exponents

Exponents represent repeated multiplication of a base number. For example, 3² means 3 multiplied by itself (3 × 3 = 9). Understanding how to calculate powers is crucial for simplifying expressions involving exponents before performing other operations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Square Roots

The square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. For instance, √16 equals 4 because 4 × 4 = 16. Recognizing and simplifying square roots is important when evaluating expressions that include radical signs.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 7349\(\sqrt\)[9]{\(\sqrt\)[4]{7^3}}

871
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)

955
views
Textbook Question

Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (x2+11x+16)/(x+8)

447
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. ∅ ∩ Q

1013
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)

1228
views
Textbook Question

Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. {x- 9y-1}/{ (x-3y-1)(x+3y-1)}

764
views