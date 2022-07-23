Evaluate each expression. (5-3²)(√16-2³)

Textbook Question
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
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Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (x2+11x+16)/(x+8)
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. ∅ ∩ Q
Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)
Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. {x- 9y-1}/{ (x-3y-1)(x+3y-1)}