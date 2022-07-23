Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 93
Chapter 1, Problem 93

Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, evaluate the exponent in the expression: calculate \$2^3$ which means \(2\) raised to the power of \(3\).
Next, perform the subtraction inside the first parentheses: compute \(4 - 2^3\) using the value found in the previous step.
Then, evaluate the square root in the second parentheses: calculate \(\sqrt{25}\), which is the number that when squared gives \(25\).
After that, perform the addition inside the second parentheses: compute \(-2 + \sqrt{25}\) using the value from the previous step.
Finally, multiply the results from the two parentheses together to find the value of the entire expression \((4 - 2^3)(-2 + \sqrt{25})\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed to ensure consistent results. It follows the PEMDAS/BODMAS rules: Parentheses, Exponents, Multiplication and Division (left to right), Addition and Subtraction (left to right). Applying this correctly is essential to evaluate expressions accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Exponents

Exponents represent repeated multiplication of a base number. For example, 2³ means 2 multiplied by itself three times (2 × 2 × 2 = 8). Understanding how to calculate powers is crucial when evaluating expressions involving exponents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:06
Rational Exponents

Square Roots

The square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. For instance, √25 equals 5 because 5 × 5 = 25. Recognizing and simplifying square roots helps in evaluating expressions involving radicals.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)

443
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression. (5-3²)(√16-2³)

1203
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)

955
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³

640
views
Textbook Question

Add or subtract as indicated. 25.32 + 109.2 + 8.574

1019
views
Textbook Question

Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. {x- 9y-1}/{ (x-3y-1)(x+3y-1)}

764
views