Evaluate each expression. (4-2³)(-2+√25)

Textbook Question
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)
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Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (p2+2p+20)/(p+6)
Evaluate each expression. (5-3²)(√16-2³)
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (645/3)/(644/3)
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ⁶√√5³
Add or subtract as indicated. 25.32 + 109.2 + 8.574
Perform all indicated operations, and write each answer with positive integer exponents. {x- 9y-1}/{ (x-3y-1)(x+3y-1)}