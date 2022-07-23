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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 14
Chapter 1, Problem 14

Evaluate each expression. -|7/2|

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1
Identify the expression to evaluate: \(-\left| \frac{7}{2} \right|\).
Recall that the absolute value \(|x|\) of a number \(x\) is the distance of \(x\) from zero on the number line, which is always non-negative.
Calculate the absolute value inside the expression: \(\left| \frac{7}{2} \right| = \frac{7}{2}\), since \(\frac{7}{2}\) is already positive.
Apply the negative sign outside the absolute value: \(-\left| \frac{7}{2} \right| = -\frac{7}{2}\).
Thus, the expression simplifies to the negative of the positive fraction \(\frac{7}{2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |7/2| equals 3.5, regardless of the sign of the original number.
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Negative Sign Outside Absolute Value

When a negative sign is placed outside the absolute value, it means the negative of the absolute value. For instance, -|7/2| equals -3.5, which is the negative of the positive absolute value.
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Evaluating Rational Numbers

Rational numbers are numbers expressed as a fraction of two integers. Evaluating expressions involving rational numbers requires simplifying fractions and applying operations like absolute value and negation correctly.
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