Evaluate each expression. -|7/2

Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. (3x + 7) / (4x + 2)(x - 12)
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Find the domain of each rational expression. (3x + 7) / (4x + 2)(x - 12)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. xy-5xy2
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) -7i
Simplify each expression. (a8)(a5)(a)
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜256
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 16/64