Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 111
Chapter 1, Problem 111

Evaluate each expression for p=4p=-4, q=8q=8, and r=10r=-10. 3p+3(4+p)3r+8\(\frac{3p + 3(4 + p)^3}{r + 8}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, substitute the given values into the expression: replace \( p \) with \( -4 \), \( q \) with \( 8 \) (though \( q \) is not used in this expression), and \( r \) with \( -10 \). The expression becomes \( 3(-4) + \frac{3(4 + (-4))^3}{-10 + 8} \).
Simplify inside the parentheses: calculate \( 4 + (-4) \) which simplifies to \( 0 \).
Evaluate the exponent: raise the result from step 2 to the power of 3, so calculate \( 0^3 \).
Calculate the numerator and denominator separately: multiply \( 3 \) by \( p \) (which is \( -4 \)) for the first term, and multiply \( 3 \) by the result of the exponentiation for the numerator of the fraction. Then simplify the denominator by adding \( r \) and \( 8 \).
Finally, combine the terms by adding the first term and the fraction, and simplify the expression to get the final value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which parts of an expression are evaluated: parentheses first, then exponents, followed by multiplication and division (from left to right), and finally addition and subtraction. This ensures consistent and correct evaluation of expressions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices

Substitution of Variables

Substitution involves replacing variables in an expression with given numerical values. This step is essential to evaluate algebraic expressions for specific values, allowing the expression to be simplified to a numerical result.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:48
Solving Systems of Equations - Substitution

Exponentiation

Exponentiation is the operation of raising a base number to a power, indicating repeated multiplication. Understanding how to correctly compute powers, especially with negative bases or sums inside parentheses, is crucial for accurate evaluation.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate each value mentally. (242)(0.52)

926
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 81x6y3416x10y34\(\sqrt\)[4]{81x^6y^3} - \(\sqrt\)[4]{16x^{10}y^3}

903
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. 78.65 ÷ 11

1048
views
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. 0.07 × 0.004

1188
views
Textbook Question

Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ M or x ∈ Q}

1028
views
Textbook Question

Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Natural numbers

1043
views