Multiply or divide as indicated. 0.07 × 0.004

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for , , and .
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Evaluate each expression for , , and .
Calculate each value mentally. (242)(0.52)
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Evaluate each expression for , , and .
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. {x | x ∈ M or x ∈ Q}
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Natural numbers