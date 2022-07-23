Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. p4(m-2n)+q(m-2n)
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Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. p4(m-2n)+q(m-2n)
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [10(4x2-9)2 - 25x(4x2-9)3] / [15(4x2-9)6]
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (4x3-3x2+1)/(x-2)
Add or subtract as indicated. 3.87 + 15 + 2.9
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (x1/4y2/5)20/x2