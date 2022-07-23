Add or subtract as indicated. 3.87 + 15 + 2.9

Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
876
views
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Simplify each rational expression. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. (Hint: Use factoring and divide out any common factors as a first step.) [2(2x-3)1/3 - (x-1)(2x-3)-2/3] / [(2x-2)-2/3]
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10.
Perform each division. See Examples 9 and 10. (4x3-3x2+1)/(x-2)
Let U = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13}, M = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8}, N = {1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13}, Q = {0, 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, and R = {0, 1, 2, 3, 4}.Use these sets to find each of the following. Identify any disjoint sets. (R ∪ N) ∩ M′
Evaluate each expression for p=-4, q=8, and r=-10. -p² -7q +r²