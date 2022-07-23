Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |-3x + 4y

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. 2|y| - 3|x| / |xy|
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Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. 2|y| - 3|x| / |xy|
Evaluate each expression for and .
Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |3x - 2y|
Evaluate each expression for and .
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 9/4
Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 3/8