Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 143
Chapter 1, Problem 143

Write each fraction as a decimal. For repeating decimals, write the answer by first using bar notation and then rounding to the nearest thousandth. 9/4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the fraction given: \( \frac{9}{4} \). This fraction represents the division of 9 by 4.
Perform the division \( 9 \div 4 \) to convert the fraction into a decimal. This can be done by long division or a calculator.
Determine if the decimal is terminating or repeating. Since 4 is a factor of 10's powers (2^2), the decimal will terminate.
Write the decimal result from the division. Since it is terminating, bar notation is not necessary.
Round the decimal to the nearest thousandth by looking at the fourth decimal place and adjusting the third decimal place accordingly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Converting Fractions to Decimals

Converting a fraction to a decimal involves dividing the numerator by the denominator. This process can result in a terminating decimal, a repeating decimal, or a non-terminating non-repeating decimal. Understanding this helps in expressing fractions in decimal form accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Repeating Decimals and Bar Notation

A repeating decimal has one or more digits that repeat infinitely. Bar notation is used to indicate the repeating part by placing a horizontal bar over the repeating digits. This notation provides a concise way to represent infinite repeating decimals.
Recommended video:
05:18
Interval Notation

Rounding Decimals to a Specific Place Value

Rounding decimals involves approximating a decimal number to a specified place value, such as the nearest thousandth. This is done by looking at the digit immediately after the desired place and adjusting accordingly. Rounding simplifies decimals for practical use while maintaining reasonable accuracy.
Recommended video:
4:47
The Number e
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |-3x + 4y|

975
views
Textbook Question

Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.

1092
views
Textbook Question

Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 49x2+70x+c

966
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for x = -4 and y = 2. |3x - 2y|

1032
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for x=4x = -4 and y=2y = 2.

2x5y|2x - 5y|

715
views
Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.

(mnm2)n2\(\frac{(∛mn\cdot∛m^2)}{∛n^2{}\)}

900
views