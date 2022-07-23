Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
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Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Identify the property illustrated in each statement. Assume all variables represent real numbers. 6∙12+6∙15=6(12+15)
Multiply or divide as indicated. 32.48 ÷ 11.6
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5√6 + 2√10
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers
Calculate each value mentally. (0.22/3)(402/3)