Calculate each value mentally. 154/54

Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. (3a+5)2-18(3a+5)+81
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Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7. (3a+5)2-18(3a+5)+81
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.
Multiply or divide as indicated. 78.65 ÷ 11
Multiply or divide as indicated. 32.48 ÷ 11.6
Calculate each value mentally. (0.22/3)(402/3)
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Natural numbers