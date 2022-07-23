Textbook Question
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
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Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Calculate each value mentally. (0.13/2)(903/2)
The special products can be used to perform selected multiplications.
On the left, we use (x+y)(x-y) = x2-y2. On the right, (x-y)2 = x2-2xy+y2.
Use special products to evaluate each expression. 63 x 57
Factor by any method. See Examples 1–7.
Perform the indicated operations. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. 5√6 + 2√10
Let A = { -6, - 12/4 , - 5/8 , - √3, 0, 1/4 , 1, 2π, 3, √12}. List all the elements of A that belong to each set. Integers