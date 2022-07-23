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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 71
Chapter 1, Problem 71

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. y2x2+12x36y^2-x^2+12x-36

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Identify the polynomial to factor: \(y^2 - x^2 + 12x - 36\).
Group the terms to make factoring easier: \(y^2 - (x^2 - 12x + 36)\).
Recognize that \(x^2 - 12x + 36\) is a perfect square trinomial, since \(36 = 6^2\) and \(-12x = -2 \cdot 6 \cdot x\).
Rewrite the expression using the perfect square: \(y^2 - (x - 6)^2\).
Apply the difference of squares formula: \(a^2 - b^2 = (a - b)(a + b)\), where \(a = y\) and \(b = (x - 6)\), to factor as \((y - (x - 6))(y + (x - 6))\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Factoring

Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of simpler polynomials. This process helps simplify expressions and solve equations. Common methods include factoring out the greatest common factor, grouping, and special products like difference of squares.
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Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special factoring pattern where an expression of the form a² - b² factors into (a - b)(a + b). Recognizing this pattern allows quick factoring of certain quadratic expressions, which is essential for simplifying or solving polynomial equations.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Completing the Square

Completing the square transforms a quadratic expression into a perfect square trinomial plus or minus a constant. This technique is useful for factoring quadratics that are not easily factorable by inspection, and it helps identify patterns like difference of squares after rearrangement.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12-1/9

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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5x)-2(5x3)-3/(5-2x-3)-3

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Find each product or quotient where possible. 0/-8

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Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6.

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Textbook Question

Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. y5/8(y3/810y11/8)y^{5/8} \(\left\)( y^{3/8} - 10y^{11/8} \(\right\))

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