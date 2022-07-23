Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12-1/9
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5x)-2(5x3)-3/(5-2x-3)-3
Find each product or quotient where possible. 0/-8
Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6.
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers.