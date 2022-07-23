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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 69
Chapter 1, Problem 69

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. x28x+16y2x^2-8x+16-y^2

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1
Recognize that the polynomial is a difference of two expressions: \(x^2 - 8x + 16\) and \(y^2\).
Notice that \(x^2 - 8x + 16\) is a perfect square trinomial because it can be written as \((x - 4)^2\).
Rewrite the original expression as a difference of squares: \((x - 4)^2 - y^2\).
Apply the difference of squares formula: \(a^2 - b^2 = (a - b)(a + b)\), where \(a = (x - 4)\) and \(b = y\).
Write the factored form as \(((x - 4) - y)((x - 4) + y)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Trinomials

Factoring quadratic trinomials involves expressing a quadratic expression like x² - 8x + 16 as a product of two binomials. This is often done by finding two numbers that multiply to the constant term and add to the coefficient of the linear term. For example, x² - 8x + 16 factors to (x - 4)(x - 4) or (x - 4)².
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Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special factoring pattern where an expression of the form a² - b² can be factored into (a - b)(a + b). Recognizing this pattern helps simplify expressions quickly. In the given polynomial, after factoring the quadratic part, the expression can be seen as a difference of squares.
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Combining Factoring Techniques

Some polynomials require multiple factoring methods applied sequentially. In this problem, first factor the quadratic trinomial, then apply the difference of squares to the resulting expression. Understanding how to combine these techniques is essential for fully factoring complex polynomials.
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Combinations
Related Practice
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Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12 - 1/3

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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. y2x2+12x36y^2-x^2+12x-36

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Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4a5(a-1)3/(a-2)-2

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Perform the indicated operations. See Examples 2–6.

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Find each product or quotient where possible. 100/-25

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Textbook Question

Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. y5/8(y3/810y11/8)y^{5/8} \(\left\)( y^{3/8} - 10y^{11/8} \(\right\))

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