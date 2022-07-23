Factoring Quadratic Trinomials

Factoring quadratic trinomials involves expressing a quadratic expression like x² - 8x + 16 as a product of two binomials. This is often done by finding two numbers that multiply to the constant term and add to the coefficient of the linear term. For example, x² - 8x + 16 factors to (x - 4)(x - 4) or (x - 4)².