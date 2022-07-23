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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 62
Chapter 1, Problem 62

Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. y4-81

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Recognize that the polynomial \(y^4 - 81\) is a difference of squares because it can be written as \((y^2)^2 - 9^2\).
Apply the difference of squares formula: \(a^2 - b^2 = (a - b)(a + b)\), where \(a = y^2\) and \(b = 9\).
Rewrite the expression as \((y^2 - 9)(y^2 + 9)\) after factoring using the difference of squares.
Notice that \(y^2 - 9\) is itself a difference of squares and can be factored further as \((y - 3)(y + 3)\).
Write the fully factored form as \((y - 3)(y + 3)(y^2 + 9)\), where \(y^2 + 9\) cannot be factored further over the real numbers.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a factoring technique used when a polynomial is expressed as a subtraction between two perfect squares, such as a² - b². It factors into (a - b)(a + b). Recognizing this pattern simplifies factoring expressions like y⁴ - 81.
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Factoring Higher Powers

Polynomials with higher powers, like y⁴, can often be rewritten as powers of squares, e.g., (y²)². This allows the use of difference of squares repeatedly to break down complex expressions into simpler factors.
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Perfect Squares

A perfect square is a number or expression that can be written as the square of another number or expression, such as 81 = 9². Identifying perfect squares in a polynomial is essential for applying the difference of squares method effectively.
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