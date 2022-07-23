Find each product. (4x2-5y)(4x2+5y)

Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. 9/10 - (-4/3)
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Find each sum or difference. 9/10 - (-4/3)
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4x-2
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {2, 5, 8, 9} = {2, 5, 9, 8}
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 14m2+11mr-15r2
Write each expression without negative exponents, and evaluate if possible. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5t)-3
Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 5a2-7ab-6b2