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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 45
Chapter 1, Problem 45

Find each product. (4x2-5y)(4x2+5y)

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1
Identify the expression to be multiplied: \((4x^2 - 5y)(4x^2 + 5y)\).
Recognize that this is a product of two binomials in the form \((a - b)(a + b)\), which is a difference of squares pattern.
Recall the difference of squares formula: \((a - b)(a + b) = a^2 - b^2\).
Apply the formula by letting \(a = 4x^2\) and \(b = 5y\), so the product becomes \((4x^2)^2 - (5y)^2\).
Square each term separately: \((4x^2)^2 = 16x^4\) and \((5y)^2 = 25y^2\), then write the final expression as \(16x^4 - 25y^2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Multiplication

Polynomial multiplication involves multiplying each term in one polynomial by every term in the other polynomial. This process requires applying the distributive property to combine like terms and simplify the expression.
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Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special product formula: (a - b)(a + b) = a^2 - b^2. Recognizing this pattern allows for quick multiplication and simplification of expressions that fit this form.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Combining Like Terms

After multiplying polynomials, like terms (terms with the same variables and exponents) must be combined by adding or subtracting their coefficients to simplify the final expression.
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Combinations
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