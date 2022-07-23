Skip to main content
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 57
Chapter 1, Problem 57

Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. (a-3b)2-6(a-3b)+9

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a quadratic in terms of the binomial \( (a - 3b) \). Let \( x = (a - 3b) \) to simplify the expression.
Rewrite the expression using \( x \): \( x^2 - 6x + 9 \). This is now a standard quadratic trinomial.
Look for two numbers that multiply to the constant term (9) and add up to the coefficient of \( x \) (-6). These numbers are -3 and -3.
Use these numbers to factor the quadratic trinomial as \( (x - 3)(x - 3) \) or \( (x - 3)^2 \).
Substitute back \( x = (a - 3b) \) to write the factored form as \( ((a - 3b) - 3)^2 \), which simplifies to \( (a - 3b - 3)^2 \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring quadratic expressions involves rewriting a quadratic polynomial as a product of two binomials or other simpler expressions. This process helps simplify expressions and solve equations by finding roots or zeros of the polynomial.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Recognizing Perfect Square Trinomials

A perfect square trinomial is a quadratic expression that can be written as the square of a binomial, typically in the form a^2 ± 2ab + b^2. Identifying this pattern allows for quick factoring using the formula (a ± b)^2.
Recommended video:
06:24
Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Substitution Method in Factoring

The substitution method involves temporarily replacing a complex expression with a single variable to simplify factoring. After factoring the simpler expression, the original terms are substituted back to complete the factorization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:16
Factor Using the AC Method When a Is 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find each product. (y+2)3

899
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4r-3/6r-6

878
views
Textbook Question

Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. B ⊆ C

969
views
Textbook Question

Factor each trinomial, if possible. See Examples 3 and 4. 9m2n2+12mn+4

1186
views
Textbook Question

Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛ 7x • ∛ 2y

837
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. 0(-8)

964
views