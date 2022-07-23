Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |11| * |-6| = |-66|
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Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 5
Write each mixed number as an improper fraction.
Use specific values for x and y to show that, in general, 1/x + 1/y is not equivalent to 1 / x + y.
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, ...., 1/32} .
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.