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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 21
Chapter 1, Problem 21

Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(a+b)+4m(a+b)

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Identify the terms in the expression: \(2(a+b)\) and \(4m(a+b)\).
Look for the greatest common factor (GCF) shared by both terms. Notice that both terms contain the binomial factor \((a+b)\).
Also, consider the numerical coefficients: 2 and 4. The GCF of 2 and 4 is 2.
Combine the GCF of the coefficients and the common binomial factor to get the overall GCF: \(2(a+b)\).
Factor out \(2(a+b)\) from each term, rewriting the expression as \(2(a+b)(1 + 2m)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Greatest Common Factor (GCF)

The Greatest Common Factor is the largest expression that divides each term of a polynomial without leaving a remainder. Identifying the GCF helps simplify polynomials by factoring out common numerical coefficients and variable expressions shared by all terms.
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Factoring Polynomials

Factoring polynomials involves rewriting a polynomial as a product of its factors. This process simplifies expressions and solves equations by breaking down complex polynomials into simpler multiplicative components.
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Distributive Property

The distributive property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. It is used in reverse during factoring to extract the common factor from terms, transforming a sum into a product, which is essential for factoring out the GCF.
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