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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 21
Chapter 1, Problem 21

Write each mixed number as an improper fraction. 2352\(\frac\)35

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Identify the whole number and the fractional part of the mixed number. Here, the whole number is 2 and the fractional part is \( \frac{3}{5} \).
Convert the whole number to a fraction with the same denominator as the fractional part. Since the denominator is 5, write 2 as \( \frac{2 \times 5}{5} = \frac{10}{5} \).
Add the fraction from the whole number to the fractional part: \( \frac{10}{5} + \frac{3}{5} \).
Since the denominators are the same, add the numerators: \( \frac{10 + 3}{5} \).
Write the result as the improper fraction: \( \frac{13}{5} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mixed Numbers

A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction, such as 2 3/5. It represents a value greater than one whole but less than the next whole number plus a fraction.
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Improper Fractions

An improper fraction has a numerator equal to or larger than its denominator, representing a value equal to or greater than one whole. For example, 13/5 is an improper fraction.
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Conversion from Mixed Number to Improper Fraction

To convert a mixed number to an improper fraction, multiply the whole number by the denominator, add the numerator, and place the result over the original denominator. For 2 3/5, calculate (2×5)+3 = 13, so the improper fraction is 13/5.
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