Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |11| * |-6| = |-66|
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Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 2(a+b)+4m(a+b)
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 5
Use specific values for x and y to show that, in general, 1/x + 1/y is not equivalent to 1 / x + y.
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |8-12| = |8| - |12|