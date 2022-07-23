Examine each term: The first term \(\frac{2}{3}t^{6}\) is a constant multiplied by \(t^{6}\), which is valid in a polynomial. The second term \(\frac{3}{t^{5}}\) can be rewritten as \(3t^{-5}\), which has a negative exponent, so this term is not allowed in a polynomial. The third term \(1\) is a constant term, which is allowed.