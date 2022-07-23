Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x2y)(-3x3y4)
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Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x2y)(-3x3y4)
Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 16/9
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-256
Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 77/12
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. (3/8)x5-(1/x2)+9
Simplify each expression. (-8t3)(2t6)(-5t4)