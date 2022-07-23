Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (5x2y)(-3x3y4)

Textbook Question
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-256
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Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-256
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {12, 13, 14,..., 20}
Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 77/12
Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ⁵√32
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. (3/8)x5-(1/x2)+9
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1.