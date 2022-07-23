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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 19
Chapter 1, Problem 19

Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 77/12

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1
Identify the improper fraction given: \(77\/12\). An improper fraction has a numerator larger than the denominator.
Divide the numerator by the denominator to find the whole number part of the mixed number. Perform the division \(77 \div 12\).
Determine the quotient (whole number) and the remainder from the division. The quotient will be the whole number part, and the remainder will be the numerator of the fractional part.
Write the mixed number as the quotient plus the remainder over the original denominator: \(\text{quotient} \frac{\text{remainder}}{12}\).
Simplify the fractional part if possible by reducing the fraction to its lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Improper Fractions

An improper fraction is a fraction where the numerator is greater than or equal to the denominator. It represents a value equal to or greater than one whole. Understanding improper fractions is essential to convert them into mixed numbers.
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Mixed Numbers

A mixed number combines a whole number and a proper fraction. It expresses quantities greater than one in a more readable form. Converting improper fractions to mixed numbers involves separating the whole part from the fractional part.
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Division and Remainder in Fraction Conversion

Converting an improper fraction to a mixed number requires dividing the numerator by the denominator. The quotient becomes the whole number, and the remainder over the original denominator forms the fractional part. This process links division with fraction representation.
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