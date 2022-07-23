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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. In the expression 63, 6 is the ____ , and 3 is the ____ .

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Identify the components of the expression \$6^3\(. In an expression of the form \)a^b\(, \)a\( is called the base and \)b$ is called the exponent.
Recognize that the base is the number that is being multiplied by itself, and the exponent tells how many times the base is used as a factor.
In the expression \$6^3$, the number 6 is the base because it is the number being multiplied.
The number 3 is the exponent because it indicates that 6 is multiplied by itself 3 times.
Therefore, complete the sentence: In the expression \$6^3$, 6 is the base, and 3 is the exponent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Base in Exponential Expressions

The base in an exponential expression is the number that is multiplied by itself repeatedly. In the expression 6^3, the base is 6, meaning 6 is used as a factor three times.
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Solving Exponential Equations Using Like Bases

Exponent (or Power) in Exponential Expressions

The exponent indicates how many times the base is multiplied by itself. In 6^3, the exponent is 3, which means the base 6 is multiplied three times: 6 × 6 × 6.
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Simplifying Exponential Expressions

Notation and Terminology of Exponents

Exponential notation uses a small number (exponent) placed above and to the right of the base to show repeated multiplication. Understanding this notation helps in identifying the roles of base and exponent in expressions.
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Rational Exponents
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x-1/3

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Textbook Question

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 ∙ 10/x2

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Textbook Question

Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. 3x-1/3

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Textbook Question

Identify the set { 1,1/3, 1/9 ,1/27, ....} as finite or infinite.

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Textbook Question

Which choice shows the correct way to write 1624\(\frac{16}{24}\) in lowest terms?

A. 1624=8+88+16=816=12A.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8+8}{8+16}\)=\(\frac{8}{16}\)=\(\frac\)12

B. 1624=4446=46B.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{4\cdot4}{4\cdot6}\)=\(\frac\)46

C. 1624=8283=23C.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8\cdot2}{8\cdot3}\)=\(\frac{2}{3}\)

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