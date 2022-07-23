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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Identify the set { 1,1/3, 1/9 ,1/27, ....} as finite or infinite.

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Observe the given set: \(\{ 1, \frac{1}{3}, \frac{1}{9}, \frac{1}{27}, \ldots \}\). Notice the pattern in the terms.
Recognize that each term after the first is obtained by multiplying the previous term by \(\frac{1}{3}\). This means the set is a geometric sequence with the first term \(a = 1\) and common ratio \(r = \frac{1}{3}\).
Understand that the ellipsis (\(\ldots\)) at the end of the set indicates the sequence continues indefinitely, without stopping at a last term.
Recall the definitions: a finite set has a limited number of elements, while an infinite set continues without end.
Conclude that since the sequence continues indefinitely, the set is infinite.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers following a specific pattern. Each number in the sequence is called a term, and sequences can be finite (having a limited number of terms) or infinite (continuing indefinitely). Understanding the nature of the sequence helps determine its classification.
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Geometric Sequence

A geometric sequence is a sequence where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. For example, in the sequence {1, 1/3, 1/9, 1/27, ...}, each term is multiplied by 1/3. Recognizing this pattern is key to analyzing the sequence.
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Finite vs. Infinite Sets

A finite set contains a limited number of elements, while an infinite set has no end and continues indefinitely. Determining whether a sequence is finite or infinite depends on whether the pattern stops or goes on forever, which is essential for classifying the given set.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x-1/3

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Textbook Question

Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 ∙ 10/x2

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Textbook Question

Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. 3x-1/3

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. In the expression 63, 6 is the ____ , and 3 is the ____ .

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Textbook Question

Match the rational exponent expression in Column I with the equivalent radical expression in Column II. Assume that x is not 0. -3x1/3

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Textbook Question

Which choice shows the correct way to write 1624\(\frac{16}{24}\) in lowest terms?

A. 1624=8+88+16=816=12A.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8+8}{8+16}\)=\(\frac{8}{16}\)=\(\frac\)12

B. 1624=4446=46B.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{4\cdot4}{4\cdot6}\)=\(\frac\)46

C. 1624=8283=23C.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8\cdot2}{8\cdot3}\)=\(\frac{2}{3}\)

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