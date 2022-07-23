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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, correct the right side of the equation. (2/3)-2 = (3/2)2

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1
Identify the given equation: \(\left(\frac{2}{3}\right)^2 = \left(\frac{3}{2}\right)^2\).
Recall the property of exponents: when you square a fraction, you square both the numerator and the denominator separately. So, \(\left(\frac{a}{b}\right)^2 = \frac{a^2}{b^2}\).
Apply this property to both sides: the left side becomes \(\frac{2^2}{3^2} = \frac{4}{9}\), and the right side becomes \(\frac{3^2}{2^2} = \frac{9}{4}\).
Compare the two results: \(\frac{4}{9}\) is not equal to \(\frac{9}{4}\), so the original statement is false.
Correct the right side of the equation to match the left side: \(\left(\frac{2}{3}\right)^2 = \frac{4}{9}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Exponents

Exponents indicate how many times a base is multiplied by itself. When raising a fraction to a power, both numerator and denominator are raised to that power separately, e.g., (a/b)^n = a^n / b^n. Understanding this helps evaluate expressions like (2/3)^2 correctly.
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Reciprocals and Their Squares

The reciprocal of a fraction a/b is b/a. Squaring a fraction and squaring its reciprocal generally yield different results unless the fraction equals 1. For example, (2/3)^2 ≠ (3/2)^2, highlighting the importance of distinguishing between a fraction and its reciprocal.
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Equality of Expressions

Two expressions are equal if they have the same value. To verify equality, simplify both sides fully. In this problem, comparing (2/3)^2 and (3/2)^2 requires calculating each side to check if they are equal or if one side needs correction.
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Textbook Question

Which choice shows the correct way to write 1624\(\frac{16}{24}\) in lowest terms?

A. 1624=8+88+16=816=12A.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8+8}{8+16}\)=\(\frac{8}{16}\)=\(\frac\)12

B. 1624=4446=46B.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{4\cdot4}{4\cdot6}\)=\(\frac\)46

C. 1624=8283=23C.\(\text{ }\]\frac{16}{24}\)=\(\frac{8\cdot2}{8\cdot3}\)=\(\frac{2}{3}\)

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