Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 ∙ 10/x2
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Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. 2x/5 ∙ 10/x2
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. In the expression 63, 6 is the ____ , and 3 is the ____ .
Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II.
Use set notation and write the elements belonging to the set {x | x is a natural number less than 6}.
Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms. y3/8 ÷ y/4
Which choice shows the correct way to write in lowest terms?