Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
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Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(8/x⁴)
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally. 72∙17+28∙17
Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally.
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/3 Decimal ? Percent ?
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 100r2-60r+c