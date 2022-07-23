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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 137
Chapter 1, Problem 137

Use the distributive property to calculate each value mentally. 72∙17+28∙17

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1
Recognize that both terms, \(72 \times 17\) and \(28 \times 17\), share a common factor of 17.
Apply the distributive property: \(a \times c + b \times c = (a + b) \times c\). So rewrite the expression as \((72 + 28) \times 17\).
Add the numbers inside the parentheses: calculate \(72 + 28\).
Multiply the sum by 17: calculate \((72 + 28) \times 17\).
This approach simplifies the calculation by reducing two multiplications into one multiplication after addition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distributive Property

The distributive property states that multiplying a sum by a number is the same as multiplying each addend by the number and then adding the products. For example, a(b + c) = ab + ac. This property helps simplify calculations by breaking them into easier parts.
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Mental Math Strategies

Mental math involves performing calculations in your head without paper or a calculator. Using properties like distributive property allows you to simplify complex expressions into smaller, manageable parts, making mental computation faster and more efficient.
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Factoring Common Terms

Factoring common terms means identifying and extracting a shared factor from terms in an expression. In the expression 72*17 + 28*17, 17 is common and can be factored out as 17(72 + 28), simplifying the calculation.
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