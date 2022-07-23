Textbook Question
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
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Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents.
Perform the indicated operations and/or simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. ∛(8/x⁴)
Complete the table of fraction, decimal and percent equivalents. Fraction in lowest terms(or Whole Number) 1/3 Decimal ? Percent ?
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 100r2-60r+c
Factor each polynomial over the set of rational number coefficients. (25/9)x4-(9y2)
Find all values of b or c that will make the polynomial a perfect square trinomial. 4z2+bz+81