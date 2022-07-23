Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. (p-2q)2-100

Textbook Question
Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {5, 6, 7, 8} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}
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Insert ⊆ or s in each blank to make the resulting statement true. {5, 6, 7, 8} ____ {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7}
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∛√4
Insert ⊆ or ⊈ in each blank to make the resulting statement true. ∅ ____ {1, 4, 6, 8}
Find each product or quotient where possible. -24/-4
Perform the indicated operations.
Add or subtract, as indicated. (x + y)/(2x - y) - 2x/(y - 2x)