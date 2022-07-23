Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. A ⊆ U
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Chapter 1, Problem 52
Find each product. [(4y-1)+z]2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a square of a binomial: \([(4y - 1) + z]^2\). This can be treated as \((A + B)^2\) where \(A = (4y - 1)\) and \(B = z\).
Recall the formula for the square of a binomial: \((A + B)^2 = A^2 + 2AB + B^2\).
Calculate \(A^2\) by squaring \((4y - 1)\): \((4y - 1)^2 = (4y)^2 - 2 \times 4y \times 1 + 1^2\).
Calculate \$2AB$ by multiplying \(2 \times (4y - 1) \times z\).
Calculate \(B^2\) by squaring \(z\): \(z^2\). Then, combine all parts to write the expanded expression: \(A^2 + 2AB + B^2\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Expansion
Binomial expansion involves expressing the square of a sum or difference of two terms as a trinomial. For example, (a + b)^2 expands to a^2 + 2ab + b^2. This formula helps simplify expressions like [(4y - 1) + z]^2 by treating (4y - 1) as one term and z as the other.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:41
Special Products - Cube Formulas
Polynomial Operations
Polynomial operations include addition, subtraction, multiplication, and exponentiation of polynomial expressions. Understanding how to multiply and combine like terms is essential when expanding expressions such as [(4y - 1) + z]^2 to simplify the result correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices
Like Terms and Simplification
Like terms are terms in a polynomial that have the same variables raised to the same powers. After expanding an expression, combining like terms simplifies the expression into its simplest form, making it easier to interpret and use in further calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
Adding & Subtracting Like Radicals
Related Practice
Textbook Question
969
views
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. r7/r10
704
views
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. x12/x8
796
views
Textbook Question
Let A = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12}, B = {2, 4, 8, 10}, C = {4, 10, 12}, D = {2, 10}, andU = {2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14}. Determine whether each statement is true or false. C ⊆ U
930
views
Textbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. 3/2k + 5/3k
1089
views
Textbook Question
Use the rules for radicals to perform the indicated operations. Assume all variable expressions represent positive real numbers. ∜ m² • ∜ m²
891
views